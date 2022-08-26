McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.5% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,461,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 132,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,121. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

