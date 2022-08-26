McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $366.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.69. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $3,776,982. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

