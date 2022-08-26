Media Network (MEDIA) Price Hits $9.36 on Top Exchanges

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Media Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.36 or 0.00046310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Media Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $345,666.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

