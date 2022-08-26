Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Up 34,255.6% in August

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, an increase of 34,255.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,617,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana Price Performance

OTCMKTS MJNA traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

