Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,434. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

