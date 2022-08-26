Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 370,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. 254,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.