Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercurity Fintech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

