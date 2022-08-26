Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,957 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. 185,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,434. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.85.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.