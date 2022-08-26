Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

KEYS traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.36. 10,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,310. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.65. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.