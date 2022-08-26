Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

