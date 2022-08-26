Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,077. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

