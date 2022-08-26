Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $706.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,142. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $680.20 and its 200 day moving average is $667.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

