Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.