Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $18.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,708. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.