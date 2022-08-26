Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,945 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,727,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after buying an additional 96,240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

EPD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 153,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

