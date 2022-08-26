Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 89,163 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,220,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,643,000 after purchasing an additional 273,050 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.20. 480,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $438.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

