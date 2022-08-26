Metadium (META) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (META) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $63.32 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00128619 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00032333 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082399 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium (META) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
