Metahero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.36 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Metahero has a total market cap of $30.90 million and $3.36 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

