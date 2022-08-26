MetaMUI (MMUI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $179,365.00

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $111.54 million and $179,365.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.
MetaMUI Coin Profile
Buying and Selling MetaMUI
