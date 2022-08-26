MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells $274,456.00 in Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MetLife Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $95,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

