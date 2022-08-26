MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $77.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MET. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.27 on Monday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

