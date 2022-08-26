M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MFBP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. M&F Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

