MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.69. 85,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,182. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,202 shares of company stock worth $1,018,818 over the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $7,549,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.