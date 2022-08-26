Midas Reaches One Day Volume of $151,930.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Midas has a market capitalization of $80.56 million and approximately $151,930.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for about $30.90 or 0.00152259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.