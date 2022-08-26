Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Earns Reduce Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

About Millicom International Cellular

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 480,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 106,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.