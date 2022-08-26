Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Earns Reduce Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
