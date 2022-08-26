Mina Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $435.50 million and $17.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 649,359,936 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.