Mina Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $435.50 million and $17.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 649,359,936 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.