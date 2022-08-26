Minds Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Minds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Minds has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Minds has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $45,085.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,566.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Minds Profile

Minds (CRYPTO:MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

