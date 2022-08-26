Mineral (MNR) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Mineral (MNR) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Mineral has a market cap of $3.77 million and $122,383.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mineral alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003777 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00127934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00084604 BTC.

Mineral Coin Profile

Mineral is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.