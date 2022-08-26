Minter HUB Price Reaches $20.40 on Exchanges (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for about $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.
Minter HUB Coin Profile
Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.
Minter HUB Coin Trading
