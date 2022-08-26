MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0500

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $173,791.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

