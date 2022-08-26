Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.07). 207,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 295,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.22. The firm has a market cap of £17.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.29.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

