Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Up 2.9%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 2,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,990.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $125,134. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 103.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 1,179,281 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $14,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.