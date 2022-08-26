Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 in the last three months. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

