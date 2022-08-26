Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 330,037 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.20% of Alliant Energy worth $188,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,897,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after buying an additional 307,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $62.82. 15,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,327. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

