Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $159,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $45,762,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 154,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.54. The stock had a trading volume of 102,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,125. The company has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

