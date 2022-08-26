Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $135.06 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 971,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366,290 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $135,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,380 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,371 shares of company stock worth $66,920,204. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.23. 32,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,102. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

