Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $177.39 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,259 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $177,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

PNW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.94. 5,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,311. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.