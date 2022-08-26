Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,212,031 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,666,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212,031 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.44% of CSX worth $362,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,717.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 450,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,423,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CSX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,208,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

