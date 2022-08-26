Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $152,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 4.1 %

Adobe stock traded down $16.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

