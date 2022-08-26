Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 64,751 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.44% of Cloudflare worth $170,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.3 %

Cloudflare stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,797. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

