Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96. Modiv has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $89.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers International Group initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

