Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.12. 997,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

