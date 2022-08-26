Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,475 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,046. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

