Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,662,000 after buying an additional 2,388,179 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.