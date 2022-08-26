Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,692,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

