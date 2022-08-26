Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Down 7.1 %

DOCU stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $57.57. 101,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,800. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

