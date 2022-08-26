Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 122,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 69,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$42.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

