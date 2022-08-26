Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $797.10 on Major Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Monavale has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $339,157.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $797.10 or 0.03846850 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00262227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

