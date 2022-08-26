Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.