Monero (XMR) Hits One Day Volume of $109.77 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $109.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $143.85 or 0.00702282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,166,180 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

