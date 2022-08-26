Monero (XMR) Hits One Day Volume of $109.77 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $109.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $143.85 or 0.00702282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001782 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,166,180 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.